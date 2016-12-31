KSE 100-Index keeps upward movement

Oil prices remain volatile

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index kept its upward movement with a gain of 140 points to close in green at 47,806 levels in the last trading session of the week on Friday. In a thin market volume of 387 million all shares Dost Steel again was the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of 45 million shares to its credit. Other two volume leaders were including the Bank of Punjab and NIB bank with trade volumes of 38 million and 18 million shares to their credit respectively.

Meanwhile, the increase in international commodity prices may lead to increase in inflation rate in the current fiscal 2017. According to latest figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan the increase in the average headline CPI inflation from 1.7 percent in Q1-FY16 to 3.9 percent in Q1-FY17. According to the report, this increase was expected as inflation had already dipped to ultra-lows last year; further push came from supply-side factors, which included a gradual rise in international prices of some key commodities.

For the full-year, the CPI inflation is expected to remain within the target of 6 percent for the year. The International oil prices fell slightly on Thursday after EIA crude oil inventories data reported an increase of 0.6mnbbl in the week as compared with the forecast of a decline by 2.1mnbbl. Crude oil prices have risen about 45 per cent this year, biggest yearly gains since 2009, after OPEC and non-OPEC, for the first time in 15 years, decided to cut their oil production in order to support the prices. In addition, Kuwaiti oil minister said that a committee of OPEC and non-OPEC members will meet in Vienna on 20-21 January to discuss and ensure the compliance on the agreement.