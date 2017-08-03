KSE-100 Index keeps upward journey, adds 415 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

With the return of normalcy on political front the Pakistan Stock Exchange also returned to its growth momentum with another gain of 415 points to close in green at 46949 levels here on Wednesday.

The investment appetite looked quite obvious with the improvement in the market volume which stood at 367 million all shares indicating that the bullish momentum may further gear up in the coming trading sessions.

In Wednesday’s session K Electric was the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of 29 million shares to its credit. The other two volume leaders of the day were the Bank of Punjab and TRG with trade volumes of 24 million shares and 23 million shares to their credit respectively.

The bullish momentum enabled stocks of 263 companies to land in green zone while stocks of 107 companies were the losers.