KSE-100 index jumps above 47,000 levels

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index bounced back with a heavy gain of 504 points to close in green at 47,424 levels amid bullish market activity here on Wednesday.

Opened on a positive note, the market excelled smoothly during the day however the choosey focus of the market players was on blue-chips across financials, oils, cements and industrial sideboards driving gains on selective value buying. The cement and oil based stocks were more attractive for the investors.

However in a low market volume of 273 million shares, K Electric was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 21 million shares to their credit. The other two volume leaders were Dewan Cement and the Bank of Punjab with trade volumes of 18 million and 17 million respectively. Meanwhile international oil prices rose for the third straight session on Tuesday to US$54.07/bbl as market heads into the official start of output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC this Sunday.

In addition, Russia plans to increase its production by only 4.50% – 5.00% next year, which is less than what was announced before Russia joined oil production cut deal. However, market waits for clarity on how OPEC and non-OPEC members carry out planned cuts of 1.8 million bpd next week.