KSE 100 Index jumps above 52000 levels

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE 100-Index which is in a full cry kept its bullish momentum with a gain of 774 points to close in green at 52,146 point levels here on Tuesday.

In fact the brisk trading in heavy stocks proved to be the driving force however the impetus was provided to stock market by forthcoming reclassification on first day of next month which is a couple of day ahead to the MSCI Emerging Markets index.

OGDC one of the heavy weight stocks was the center of attraction of the investors that helped the stock to close at its upper circuit, contributing +112 points to the overall index.

Amid a market volume of 324 million all shares involving trade of 417 companies in today’s session the Lotte Chemical was the volume leader of the day with a tradomg 40 million shares while the trade in TRG Pakistan stock was estimated at 12 million shares and Chakwal Spinning 11 million shares to their credit respectively.

Meanwhile international oil prices fell in the previous session after White House budget plan to sell off half of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile from 2018 to 2027 to raise $16.5 billion from October 2018 and also suggested opening up more production in Alaska. However, Traders will look for API data to be released shortly.