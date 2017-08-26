KSE 100 index gains 373 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The PSX benchmark KSE 100 which still on its way to find a predicable direction owing to prevailing volatile political confusion showed some sort of resilience with a gain of 373 points to close in green at 42641 levels yet in a sluggish market activity here on the last trading session of the week on Friday.

The bearish trend also restricted the market volume as low as 177 million all shares where TRG was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 24 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders were including K Electric and the Bank of Punjab with trade volumes of 15 million and 11 million shares to their credit respectively. The overall trading mood however was in favor of stocks of 232 companies as gainers while shares of 116 companies were the losers.

Meanwhile there was an important development on the canvas of the capital market in terms of automation of the investment and trading activity as the Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first and largest Islamic bank has successfully launched electronic-Initial Public Offering (e-IPO) subscription facility to its customers through a joint venture with the Central Depository Company (CDC), the sole securities depository in the country. Meezan Bank is the first in the banking industry to allow registered investors to make payments through all of its Alternate Distribution Channels including Meezan Bank’s ATMs, Internet Banking facility and Mobile Banking Application.

The newly launched service will enable Meezan Bank’s customers having CDC sub-account with CDC Investors-Account, Participant-Sub Account or Broker-Sub Account) to subscribe to public offering of shares online viawww.cdceipo.com.

The Central Depository Company (CDC) has introduced this centralized e-IPO system (CES), facilitating electronic subscription, following the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) and Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) active agenda of providing the public with a hassle-free mechanism for application of subscription of securities.

Investors having valid National Identity Cards, bank accounts in Meezan Bank and CDC sub-accounts will be able to electronically register themselves with CDC through this efficient system available 24 hours a day, throughout the year and avail Meezan Bank’s IPO subscription service online.