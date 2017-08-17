KSE 100 index gains 287 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

After passing through exasperating trading sessions during last couple of days, the KSE 100 index showed resilience with a gain of 287 points to close in green at 44186 point levels here on Wednesday.

However the thin market volume of 187 million all shares reflected on the depressed trading sentiments on the back of ever rising political dust and tussle between ruling and opposition for quite sometimes in the country.

The volume leader of the day was Azgard nine with a trade volume of 17.70 million shares to its credit. The two other volume leaders of the day were including Aisha Steel and TRG with trade volumes of 11.64 million shares and 8.55 million shares to their credit respectively.

Meanwhile the market sentiments indicated somewhat improved trading activity as stocks of 193 companies were the gainers as compared to 149 stocks closed in red.

The prevailing oil supply glut continued to diminish oil prices have an impact on oil based stocks across the world.