KSE 100 Index gains 1113 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Fed up with what they called endless volley of allegations and counter allegations by the political elements on Panamacase and the much discussed JIT report that is said to have claimed huge losses to the sensitive stock business, the investors seems to have decided to mind their own business with investment on attractive stocks here Tuesday. As a result the index witnessed a noticeable recovery of 1113 points to comeback at 45636 levels to close in green at the end of trading for the day. However the market volume of 158 million all shares remained still much behind of the PSX normal trading activitiy where TRG was the market leader with a trade volume of 11.25 million shares transacted to its credit. The other two volume leaders of the day were including K Electric and Aisha Steel with trade volumes of 8.90 million and 7.19 million shares to their credit respectively. An overview of the trading activity reflects on the shares of 296 companies which were the gainers while shares of 66 companies fell on losing side. Meanwhile in an important development the SECP has appointed Aftab Ahmed Diwan as the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) as per the recommendations of the Board of Directors of CDC. Mr. Diwan joined CDC in 1999 as the Head of Operations and was serving as the Chief Operating Officer since 2004. Since January this year, after the sudden demise of late Mr. Muhammad Hanif Jakhura, Mr. Diwan was delegated the responsibility of CEO of CDC by the Board of Directors of CDC, under Companies Ordinance 1984. He is a seasoned professional in the field of Custodial Services. Prior to joining CDC, he has worked at Citibank extensively, both locally and internationally including assignments at Citibank United Kingdom and Romania.

