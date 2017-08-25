KSE 100 index again dips by 642 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The recovery trend lived shortly as the index plunged once again by 642 points to close in red at 42268 points here on Thursday.

Although the elders of the Pakistan Stock Exchange initiated a reassuring campaign on media for a sustainable market in the coming session yet the endless political noise unnerving the confidence of the investors washed away the gains of the previous session.

The market volume also dropped to one of the lowest levels at 82 million all shares indicating the indifferent attitude of the market players. However ANL was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 21 million shares to its credit.

The two other volume leaders were including TRG Pakistan and Aisha Steel with trade volumes of 12 million shares and 9 million shares to their credit respectively.

Major of the stocks of over 258 companies were the losers in the sluggish market while 103 were able to close as gainers.