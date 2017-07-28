KSE 100 index dips by 2 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE 100 Index experiencing tough times since beginning of Panama papers case suffered from stagnant trading activity most of the times resulting in extremely low market volume of 158 million all shares which dragged the index by 2 points to close in red at 45,905 levels here on Thursday.

According to market analysts the banking sector suffered the most which was down 30% QoQ primarily on account of higher capital gains base and imposition of super tax in second quarter of CY 2017. The prime under performer is expected to be BAHL which is expected to report a 46%QoQ decline in earnings. However the HBL’s profitability decline will be contained at 23%QoQ, on the back of robust book growth.

Meanwhile in a dull trading session the Bank of Punjab as the volume leader of the day with a trade of 26 million shares to its credit while Azgard nine and SSGC were the second and third volume leaders with trade volume of 17.92 million and 8 million shares to their credit respectively.

In overall trading stocks of 132 companies were the gainers while the number of the losing stocks of 222 was much higher than the gainers. Stocks of 19 companies remained unchanged.