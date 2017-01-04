KSE 100-Index continues to cross 48,000 mark

Karachi

Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) 100-Index closed higher on Tuesday having 48,827.55 points with a positive change of 587.27 and volume of 210,060,810 shares.

High and Low were 48,924.08 and 47,906.38 respectively. Total volume traded in the market was 501,264,170 shares with 410 total traded companies out of which 197 were up 191 were down and 22 were unchanged. Engineering was the top traded sector with total traded volume of 89,007,700 shares. It was followed by Cement with a total traded volume of 50,852,750 shares.

The three top traded companies were Dost Steels Ltd.. with a volume of 61,765,500 and price per share of 13.29 (0.17), Engro Polymer with a volume 21,257,500 of price per share of 18.99 (0.53), Fauji Cement with a volume 15,308,000 of price per share of 48.19 (2.29).—Agencies