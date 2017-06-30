KSE-100 index closes positive

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Though the KSE-100 Index closed in green after many volatile trading session over the past week trading activity witnessed some sharp swings. The index at one stage moved up at 47086 levels and then dipped to 46115 levels during the day. The index remained positive at 46711 points levels on Thursday. The listing of PSX as a company was a major development of the day as 20 percent stake of the PSX was acquired by high net worth individuals institutions and retail investors at Rs 28 per share. The process of offer for sale of PSX shares and its self-listing has been completed successfully and PSX will be listed with effect from the 29th day of June 2017 [Thursday],” PSX General Manager Sani-e-Mehmood Khan said in a notification last week. Meanwhile the trading looked depressed amid a thin market volume of 187 million shares. However TRG was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 14 million shares to its credit.

The second volume leader of the day was the Bank of Punjab with a trade volume of 11 million shares. Meanwhile the shares 239 companies were the losers while shares of 123 companies were gainers in a low market volume.