KSE 100 index closes green yet in a dull market activity

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Though KSE 100 Index remained positive at the close with a gain of 234 points yet it was an extremely inactive market reflected in the most unusually sluggish trading activity reflected on the poor market volume of 105 million translating the tapered interest of the investors/ here on Tuesday

Actually it was the much awaited verdict on PANAMA case which is being awaited by the investors sitting with the fingers crossed to look into the market direction after the judgment. The market closed at 45529 levels with TRG as the volume leader of the day with a trade of 22 million shares to their credit. the other two volume leaders were Azgard nine and the Bank of Punjab with trade volumes of 7 million 5 million shares to their credit respectively.