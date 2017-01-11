KSE 100-Index closes at 48865.79 points

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) 100 index closed lower on Tuesday having 48865.79 points with a negative change of -173.62 and volume of 176,917,330 shares. High and Low were 49039.41 and 48687.26 respectively. Total volume traded in the market was 413,981,060 shares with 408 total traded companies out of which 193 were up 202 were down and 13 were unchanged.

Textile composite was the top traded sector with total traded volume of 56,604,140 shares. It was followed by Fertilizer with a total traded volume of 55,771,400 shares. The three top traded companies were Azgard Nine . with a volume of 33,958,500 and price per share of 10.34 (0.47), K-Electric Ltd. with a volume 28,900,500 of price per share of 9.35 (0.03), Ist. Dawood Bank with a volume 18,708,000 of price per share of 5.63 (1.00).

The top three advancers were Hinopak Motor with price per share 1823.00 (38.00), National Refinery with price per share of 635.90 (30.28) and Island Textile. share of 1177.75 (28.91).