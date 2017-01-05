KSE 100-Index closes at 48,704.99 points

Karachi

Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) 100-Index closed lower on Wednesday having 48,704.99 points with a negative change of -122.56 and volume of 181,316,040 shares. High and Low were 49069.05 and 48635.87 respectively. Total volume traded in the market was 403,805,760 shares with 403 total traded companies out of which 165 were up 218 were down and 20 were unchanged.

Engineering was the top traded sector with total traded volume of 65,940,600 shares. It was followed by Commercial Banks with a total traded volume of 56,280,000 shares.

The three top traded companies were Aisha Steel Mill with a volume of 23,941,500 and price per share of 17.04 (0.46), P.T.C.L. with a volume 14,112,500 of price per share of 18.27 (0.16), Askari Bank with a volume 13,347,000 of price per share of 26.28 (1.25).—Agencies