KSE-100 index bounces back to recovery

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index made a successful attempt to recover losses by gaining 698 points to close in green at 49455 levels here on Wednesday. Although the market volume remained thin at 356 million all shares yet the market opened positive and remained positive at the close of the trading session.

K Electric however retained its position as the volume leader of the day with a trade of 68 million shares to its credit while the other two volume leaders of the day were including Dist Steel and Aisha Steel with trade volumes of 19 million 18 million shares to their credit respectively.

Meanwhile the international oil prices rose initially on Tuesday to US$53.54/bbl but gave up gains after API inventory data, which showed an increase of 5.8mnbbl this week, against the expectations of 3mnbbl. However, traders await U.S. crude oil inventory data expected to be released by EIA later in the day.