KSE-100 index bounces back to bullish momentum

International oil prices at one week low

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index which experienced a correction during last three sessions finally bounced back to bullish momentum with a gain of 371 points to close in green at 49013 levels here on Thursday. The market volume of all shares also indicated some improvement at 458 million shares where the Bank of Punjab was in limelight as volume leader of the day with a trade 32 million shares traded to its credit while the two other volume leaders were including K Electric and Dost Steel with trade volumes of 29 million and 22 million shares to their credit respectively.

Meanwhile the international oil prices fell to one-week low on Wednesday after API data showed a significant build up in gasoline inventories by 9.75mnbbl. Going forward, the main focus will be on EIA’s weekly inventory report.