KSE 100 index bounces back with handsome recovery

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE 100 Index bounced back with a handsome recovery of 927 points to close in green at 42910 levels here on Wednesday. According to market analysts the index may further improve as soon as the political noise is settled down to give a direction to the market. Although the market dipped as low as 41927 levels during intraday trading however at the close the index managed to recover as there was a buying trend in heavy stocks which helped recovery of the index. The index recovery as estimated at 2.2 percent during the day trade. However the volume remained extremely low at 166 million all shares where TRG was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 14 million shares to its credit. The other two volume leaders of the day were including Azgard nine and Aisha Steel with trade volumes of 12 million and 8 million shares to their credit respectively. However major of the shares of over 300 companies were the gainers while 74 stocks were the losers.

