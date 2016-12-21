KSE-100 index bags yet another milestone of 47,000 levels

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

PSX bench mark KSE-100 Index the most vibrant bourse in the region hit yet another land mark to its credit crossing the all time high 47210 levels after a gain of 271 points to close constantly in green here on Tuesday. In an improved market volumes of 450 million shares Dost Steel was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 58 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders were incuding Ban of Punjab with a trade volume of 27 million shares and Engro Polymer at third position with 23 million shares to their respective credit Meanwhile uncertainty prevails in the international oil prices which again pulled back in the previous session to US$52.54/bbl as uncertainty prevails whether U.S. shale oil production will offset the impact on prices from OPEC and non-OPEC planned output cuts.

In addition, the drilling process in U.S has increased for seven straight weeks. However, traders await weekly U.S. crude inventory reports, expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, for price direction.