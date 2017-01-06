KSE 100-Index again crosses 48,000 mark

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) 100-Index closed higher on Thursday having 48,713.63 points with a positive change of 8.64 and volume of 140,671,240 shares. High and Low were 48934.00 and 48642.09 respectively. Total volume traded in the market was 329,241,280 shares with 400 total traded companies out of which 195 were up 177 were down and 28 were unchanged.

Engineering was the top traded sector with total traded volume of 54,311,800 shares. It was followed by commercial banks with a total traded volume of 36,874,300 shares.

The three top traded companies were Aisha Steel Mill. with a volume of 24,023,500 and price per share of 17.71 (0.67), Dost Steels Ltd. with a volume 21,074,000 of price per share of 13.28 (0.35), Engro Fert. with a volume 10,958,500 of price per share of 72.92 (1.20).