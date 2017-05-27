KSE-100 Index down by 232 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Since the investors attention was focused on the budget and its outcome the trade activity remain inactive which led the KSE-100 Index to slide by 232 points to close in red at 52636 levels here on the last trading session of the week on Friday.

The market volume however remained upper level at 431 million shares while Power Cement was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 77 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leaders were including Engro Polymer and the Bank of Punjab with trade volumes of 25 million shares and 24 million shares to their credit respectively.

As far as international oil prices were concerned the prices kept its bullish momentum ahead of the OPEC meeting. Market is expecting an extension for another nine month to March 2018. In addition, Iraq, Iran and Qatar joins call for OPEC deal to rollover a deal to remove 1.8 million barrels a day from the market. However, experts notified that if OPEC fail to agree an extended cut, oil prices will fall as this would result in ongoing oversupply.