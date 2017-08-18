KSE-100 hits lowest level in 8 months

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE 100 Index in the backdrop of persistent political uncertainty plunge by 1050 points to close in red at 43136 levels here on Thursday.

Although the market opened positive and went up s high as 44257 point levels yet the failed to sustained the volatile political pressure and plunged by 1050 points at close with a drop of 2.38 percent at lowest level in 8 months.

The market volume also remained under pressure as the low volumes of 167 million shares reflect on the cautious approach of the investors in the face ever growing political noise in the country.

However, Azgard nine was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 11.44 million shares to its credit.

The other two volume leader were including the Bank of Punjab and TRG with trade volumes of 11.07 million shares and 9.49 million shares to their credit respectively.

Meanwhile the stocks of over 298 companies were closed as loser across the board except the shares of 50 companies sustained the pressure and closed in green.