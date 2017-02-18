KSE-100 dips by 212 points as terrorist attacks cause panic

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index again dropped by 212 points to close in red at 49375 levels amid a thin market volume of 373 million. The frequent terrorist attacks first in Lahore and in Sehwan Sharif where almost 100 people lost their lives and hundreds injured was one of the reasons for a depressed market activity while investors preferred to wait and see attitude, however market analysts said that it is a temporary phase as the market appetite may restore the bullish movement when the market reopens next week on Monday.

In Friday’s session K-Electric was the volume leader of the day with a trade of 28 million shares while Power cement and Dost Steel were second and third volume leaders with trades of 25 and 24 million shares respectively. Trading volumes fell to 263 million shares compared with Wednesday’s tally of 417 million. Shares of 416 companies were traded. At the end of the day, 225 stocks closed higher, 178 declined while 13 remained unchanged.

The value of shares traded during the day was Rs20.3 billion. K-Electric Limited was the volume leader with 28.4 million shares, gaining Rs0.09 to close at Rs9.99. It was followed by Power Cement Limited with 25 million shares, gaining Rs1.08 to close at Rs22.83 and Dost Steel Limited with 24.2 million shares, gaining 0.12 to close at Rs16.06. Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of Rs367, million during the trading session, according to data maintained by the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited.

Meanwhile, the international oil prices rose in the previous session after OPEC said that it could extend its oil supply-reduction pact with non-OPEC members if global crude inventories failed to drop to a targeted level. However, oil market remained under pressure as US oil inventories have risen sharply in the past six weeks and prices could further decline if inventories do not start to decline soon.

Volumes were led by:

· K-Electric Ltd: 28.4m shares traded (+0.91pc);

· Power Cement Ltd: 25m shares traded (+4.97pc);

· Dost Steels Ltd: 24.3m shares traded (+0.75pc);

· Aisha Steel Mill: 19.8m shares traded (-0.26pc); and,

· Bank of Punjab: 15.7m shares traded (+1.71pc).