KSE 100 continues to witness bullish trend

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) 100 index closed higher on Thursday having 49517.02 points with a positive change of 145.42 and volume of 200,544,050 shares.

High and Low were 49804.55 and 49371.60 respectively. Total volume traded in the market was 563,160,750 shares with 424 total traded companies out of which 211 were up 196 were down and 17 were unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pervez Ahmed. with a volume of 58,840,500 and price per share of 3.09 (0.35), TRG Pak Ltd with a volume 34,135,000 of price per share of 49.60 (1.62), Japan Power. with a volume 16,081,000 of price per share of 6.43 (1.00).

The top three advancers were Unilever Foods with price per share 5985.00 (285.00), Nestle Pakistan with price per share of 9300.00 (162.95) and Sanofi-Aventis share of 2731.94 (126.87).