KSE 100 closes in green amids lowest market volume

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

Although the KSE 100 Index was positive at the close with a gain of 185 points to land in green zone at 44523 levels on the opening trade session of the week here on Monday yet the market volume of 75 million all shares was enough to give a dismal picture of the investors confidence.

It may be noted that the market witnessed an extremely volatile week, rising 2.23% before plunging a historic low of 4.65% the next day as the joint investigation team’s report submission sent participants in a frenzy.

In Monday session K Electric to closed negative yet was the volume leader with a trade volume of 5.68 million to its credit.

The other two volume leaders were including Engro Polymer and Dewan Motor with trade volumes of 4.58 and 4.28 million shares to their credit respectively. Over the transactions were noticed in the shares of 339 companies out of that 174 were the gainers and 165 were losers. the shares of 16 companies remained unchanged