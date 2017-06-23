KSA has new Crown Prince

SAUDI Arabia’s king has appointed his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince – replacing his nephew, Mohammed bin Nayef, as first in line to the throne. King Salman’s decree also means Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 31, will become deputy prime minister while continuing as defence minister. Accession to throne process in Saudi Arabia is purely its internal matter but it sparks interest in the world in general and in the Islamic world in particular because of the prominent place that the Kingdom has in world affairs and the Muslim Ummah. As Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always enjoyed exemplary relations, completion of the nomination process smoothly is a matter of deep satisfaction for people of Pakistan. According to the royal decree, the decision by King Salman to appoint his son was endorsed by 31 out of 34 members of the Allegiance Council, which is made up of senior members of the ruling Al Saud family. Salman is a dynamic personality having experience, wisdom and vision in the management of affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is known for his dedication to the service of his religion, nation and Ummah. Prince Mohammed bin Salman also has a reputation of going for out-of-box solution of the problems and challenges confronting his country and this was evident from overhaul of the kingdom’s economy away from its reliance on oil. He is also said to be behind some of the major diplomatic initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia including his parleys with the new US administration, which led to the epoch-making visit of President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia. As the new Crown Prince is young, it theoretically means that he will be able to lead the Kingdom for a longer time, thereby boosting its stability and taking the economic reforms process to new heights. While welcoming his appointment, we hope that relations between KSA and Pakistan would further grow under his dynamic leadership.

Related