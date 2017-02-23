Kristina upends Pliskova in Dubai

Dubai

France’s Kristina Mladenovic rolled to an impressive 6-2, 6-4 victory over second-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, while Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova recorded a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 win over third-seeded Dominika Cibulkova of Slovakia.

In addition, fifth-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain was forced to retire due to a left Achilles’ tendon injury. She was trailing 4-1 when she withdrew against Kateryna Bondarenko of the Ukraine.

Mladenovic reached the third round behind a strong effort in which she broke Pliskova’s serve four times in a 75-minute match.

“I just came on court strong, ready to play for as long as I needed to, fighting out there,” Mladenovic said. “I thought I played very aggressively on return. At the beginning, she double faulted a couple of times and it’s always weird when we know each other so well.

“I think I was lucky that the first serve percentage wasn’t that high from her. It’s her biggest weapon, but I definitely took advantage and overall I’m happy about my performance.”Pliskova wasn’t so thrilled about her own performance.

“I think I was mentally like there. I was still trying, even in the second set,” Pliskova said. “But I was just playing really bad, so there is not much what you can do about it. Like, I still had a chance in the second set, you know, to change this to have 5-4, but yeah, she played some good points.”

Meanwhile, Makarova knocked off Cibulkova for the second time this year. She also prevailed in a third-round match at the Australian Open. She set the tone with her 6-2 win in the opening set. Cibulkova battled back to win the second before Makarova dominated the third set.

“I started really well but I know that Domi is an unbelievable fighter and she’s fighting until the end,” Makarova said. “The second set was a little up and down and I tried to stay calm into the third set when I was losing 2-0 and it helped me this time, believing I could beat her. “I was serving really well and, in the important moments, I hit good returns. When I’m staying close to the baseline, I play much more aggressive than when I’m staying back a little bit.”—AFP