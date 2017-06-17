KP’s laudable decision

CHIEF Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced regularisation of all contract employees and upgradation of the existing ones. Speaking in Peshawar on Thursday, he said these would include those inducted in Police and other departments. KP government has won hearts of the contract employees by announcing a clear-cut policy of regularisation as against the confused approach being adopted by federal government on the issue.

There are thousands of contract and daily wage employees whose fate hangs in the balance as federal government policy does not clearly specify a clear-cut approach to deal with the issue as contractual staff has only been allowed to appear in open competition and would get only age relaxation. As against this, the KP government has categorically stated that all contract employees would be regularised. This is a humanitarian issue and, therefore, would be appreciated by all. Critics might say that the KP government is indulging in election year tactics but its decision would bring about a positive change in the life of thousands of families. However, one must point out that policy of engaging staff on contract, mostly on recommendation basis and disregarding criteria for the posts against which such inductions are made, is fraught with serious implications for overall efficiency and output of governmental machinery. It not only amounts to trampling of rights of other eligible candidates but also compromises the quality of service. Therefore, all recruitments should be made on merit and as per criteria and procedures laid down in rules.

