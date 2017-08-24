KPOGCL, Halliburton to collaborate in oil, gas projects

Islamabad

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company Limited (KPOGCL) and Halliburton, a world-known US company, Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in oil and gas exploration projects which will be executed in the province.

CEO KPOGCL Raziuddin Razi and Senior Vice President Middle East and North Africa Ahmed Kenawi signed the agreement here at the KP House, which was witnessed by Secretary KP Energy and Power Naeem Khan.

The Halliburton’s HR Director Nabeel Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

As per the MoU terms, Halliburton would provide KPOGCL with latest technology software, introduce and recommend latest technology in terms of exploration and production of oil and gas from KP province.

Besides, the US company would provide training to local manpower about use of modern technology and software, bringing their professional skills at par with international standards.

CEO KPOGCL Raziuddin said since 2013, due to KP’s robust contributions towards national grid in terms of hydrocarbons production, Pakistan has saved billions of rupees foreign exchange.

Terming the agreement an important step towards restoring confidence of foreign investors, he said more international companies, seeing a conducive business environment, would arrive Pakistan to invest in diverse fields.—APP