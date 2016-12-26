KPL a welcome step for talent hunt

Karachi

Holding of Karachi Premier League (KPL)’s 4th edition dedicated to Maulana Abdul Sattar Edhi is a welcome step for talent hunt, said speakers at a reception Saturday evening.

The speakers largely attended the inaugural dinner included, distinguished cricketer and former chief selector Iqbal Qasim, fast bowler Muhammad Asif, KCCA Chief Sirajul Islam Bukhari and a number of young players. Speaking on the occasion, Sirajul Islam Bukhari lauded the efforts of Chairman Karachi Premier League (KPL) Moiz Bin Zahid and his family members for the promotion of cricket in the city.

He said that KPL last three editions proved very successful and expressed the confident that the 4th Edition of KPL named after prominent social welfare Abdul Sattar Edhi will also be a leap forward in this direction. Bukhari said that he has long association with Moiz family and they all were not only cricket fan but also contributed a lot for popularizing the game.

Iqbal Qasim said he had long association with the Moiz Bin Zahid family for the promotion of cricket. The sapling planted by the father of Moiz in 2010 for the promotion of cricket has now grown up as strong tree.

Former fast bowerl Muhammad Asif, popular singer of yesteryears Muhammad Ifraheem also spoke on the occasion. The Chairman of KPL Moiz Bin Zahid told APP that the date, venues and other format of the KPL-Edhi Cup 2017 will be unveiled in next couple of week in a press conference.—APP