KPEZDMC all set to launch Jalozai SEZ

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

257 acre Jalozai Special Economic Zone is all set to be launched in next couple of weeks.

The land acquisition has been completed by paying Rs. 500 mn compensation to landowners. Preparation for ground breaking ceremony is underway. Located in close vicinity to Peshawar, Islamabad and Nowshera, Jalozai SEZ is specially designed for SMEs.

It will attract Rs. 200 bn investment from private sector and provide 200,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. LAND COMPESATION The land for D.I Khan (189 acres), Nowshera (100 acres), Chitral (40 acres), Bannu (400 acres) and Buner (200 acres) Special Economic Zones have been acquired and commercial launches for these economic zones will be completed before June 30th, 2018.

KPEZDMC has not only sold all the saleable land 300 acres of 424 acres in Hattar Special Economic Zone but has also received applications for the next 1000 acres of Hattar Extension.

HSPEZ hosts investment of more than 5 billion rupees, whereas the company has signed various MOU’s with companies from China, UAE, Malaysia, KSA and negotiations are underway for the finalization of these projects in various Economic Zones and Estates in KP.

This will ensure significant foreign investment and job opportunities in this region. KP has recently become a favored destination for investment only because of the Provincial Government’s policies, frameworks and incentives. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government has restored investor confidence and KPEZDMC received overwhelming response from the local and international investors as the number of applications and interest of the investors and industrialists has surged in upcoming zones.

In just over a 2 years of establishment of KPEZMDC, the company is in line with the targets set by Board of Directors of the company. Commercial production and employment generation through industrialization will follow shortly.