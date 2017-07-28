KP welcomes investment from Danish govt

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has welcomed the investment from the Danish government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adding his government has opened the province for foreign investors. He reminded that in the past the worsening law and order situation was the main hurdle in the foreign investment. The rulers were corrupt, however, his government changed the system, re-tracked the development of the province and put in place a transparent system suitable for both domestic and foreign investment. For the first time, his government distributed lease agreements to the potential investors in the presence of media-men, he added.

These remarks he made while talking to the outgoing Danish Ambassador Mr. Ole Thonke, who called on him at Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad today. Welcoming the keenness of the government of Denmark to invest in the province, the Chief Minister assured his government would provide all out support to the Danish companies. His government would offer six sites and the Danish companies could retain three of them for cement plant in the province.

Referring to the natural advantages and the available investment opportunities in the province, Pervez Khattak regretted that the previous rulers did nothing to utilize the natural advantages for the benefit of the province adding that the government machinery was corrupt to the core in the past and the law and order situation was not suitable. The system was weak and the corrupt mafia were the main reasons that’s why no foreign investor landed here for investment in the province.