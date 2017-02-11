KP to launch 24/7 services in BHUs, RHUs

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is to launch round the clock 24/7 services in all the Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHCs) of the province. The opening of these BHUs and RHCs round the clock will provide all basic health facilities to the people particularly the people of rural and far flung areas of the province at their door steps.

Established decades ago, the facilities have not been utilized to its optimum and thus only the provision of manpower can ensure this optimum utilization in the larger interest of the masses.

It was revealed at the stocktake presided over by Health Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai where it was also revealed that a software has also been developed with the help of which the specific medicinal requirements of each district with different intervals will be easily collected.

Secretary Health Abid Majeed, Director General Health Services and Heads of different Departments, Programs and Health Initiatives as well as representatives of international donor agencies like DFID and WHO.

While a PC-1 providing for all such allied facilities was approved from the ECNEC recently, the SNEs for the provision of required manpower will be approved from the Finance Department and recruitment of staff to follow soon.