KP to have first ever Archery Academy

Peshawar

The renowned female Archer Sara Khan on Friday surprised Peshawarites when she announced to launch first ever Archery Academy here with the aim to train and coach upcoming archers.

“The history of bow and arrow is as old as the history of mankind,” she said in an introduction session soon after unveiling a big banner inscribed with “The Archery Academy for All” with players from different walk of life enthusiastically present.

It was the new beginning of my life, Sara informed the large number of spectators who were kept uninformed about the Archery academy.

Even the chief guest Zulfiqar Ali Butt was not told about that he was actually invited for launching of Archery Academy. It was rather a surprise for him to hit a target on the board fixed at a distance of 20m but he (Zulfiqar Ali Butt) hit a bulls eye and made everyone surprised.

The Archery Academy was attended by people from diverse fields including Major Akbar Azam of Frontier 4X4 Wheel Club, Coach of Pakistan Volleyball Team Akram, Assistant Coach Khalid Waqar, Secretary Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Tariq Pervez, President KP Sports Writers Association Jehanzeb Siddique, former World No. 2 squash player Mohib Ullah Khan, Director Sports PSB Coaching Center Mumtaz Ahmad Nadeem, Secretary of the Archery Academy Nousheen Khan and others.

The participants appreciated Sara Khan for establishing the academy, first ever of its kinds in KP. In his comment, Maj Akbar Azam lauded Sara Khan for taking initiative and termed it a long way as far as promotion of Archery in the province was concerned. He also announced a bow of worth Rs. 0.5 million for the Academy.

He said now a female from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had courage to come up by taking such a bold step. “We must appreciate her for her courageous step,” Akbar Azam added.

In his speech, Zulfiqar Ali Butt, a former Secretary General of KP Olympic Association, who has the honor of being the Organizing Secretary of the 31st National Games held in 2010, paid rich tribute to Sara Khan for initiating a unique plan of establishing an Archery Academy.

He said President Pakistan Olympic Association Lt. Gen (Retd) Arif Hassan, who was also President of the Pakistan Archery Federation, had also promised to support a help hand for Sara Khan Academy.

At the end, Zulfiqar Ali Butt formally inaugurated the Archery Academy by hitting a target fixed on 20m distance.—APP