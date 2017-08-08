KP to set up Chinese language centres

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given go-ahead to a proposal for setting up Chinese language centres in four districts of the province in the backdrop of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has agreed to a proposal to establish Chinese language centres in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra in the first phase whereas in the second phase such centres would be set up in the southern districts of the province and Malakand division to enable the youth of the entire province to benefit from the CPEC and contribute to the process of development in the province.

He was presiding over the 36th meeting of the board of directors of Frontier Education Foundation at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

The meeting discussed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Economic Cooperation Plan and different strategies, the budget estimates of the foundation, the future plan for financial help to private educational institutions.

It was also informed about the student scholarships from different Chinese Universities. According to the information 100 scholarships have been arranged in the Shangdong Normal University. Besides, the scholars, 50 per cent concession has been given in tuition and residential fee. In Harbin Engineering University and Shanghai University, 100 scholarships on the same pattern have been given, while 40 scholarships were ready in the Tianjin Modern Vocational Technology College for the diploma.—NNI