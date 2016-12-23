KP school IT labs to be opened for public

Peshawar

Provincial Education Minister Atif Khan said Thursday the government was promoting IT-based education in schools to gear up students for fulfilling present day’s requirements.

As part of such efforts, the minister said the PTI-led government was establishing well stocked-IT labs in all schools of public sector to make students conversant with modern technology for meeting market’s demands.

Presiding over a meeting regarding IT labs here, he directed the concerned officials to provide access to common people for utilizing these IT labs in schools by keeping them open in second shift.

He said no laxity should be exercised in this regard, and a compliance report be submitted. He said it was era of Information Technology and no country could achieve socio-economic development without utilizing modern technology, thus keeping in view that fact, Atif said his government was providing IT labs to all government-run schools in the province.

He said that PTI-led government had increased number of IT labs 179 to 1340 during it tenure, adding the number of these labs would be further extended to the remaining institutions in the province.

He said the government was also promoting digital literacy with equipping around 500 schools with inter-activate boards in higher secondary schools so far, adding the facility would be extended to 11 more schools during the current financial year.

Secretary education Dr Shehzad Bangash, special secrtary Qaiser Alam and IT manging directors’ board also attended the meeting.—APP