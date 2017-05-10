KP to revamp education, health, social sectors: CM

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that the KP Government wanted to revamp the education, health, police and other social sectors making them service oriented and setting an example before others to follow. He was addressing a big Shamuliati gathering at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Dr. Sarbuland Khan,Tehsil Councilor Summar Bagh District Lower Dir on this occasion joined the PTI. Provincial Minister Mehmood Khan and others attended.

The KP Government he said has made right decisions for the future of the province. Now it has no “sifarash” culture and there was rule of law. Dozens of legislation enacted to reform the governance system to deliver for the betterment of the masses. He called upon the people to strengthen the people friendly system adding collectively we will eliminate all forms of corruption and malpractices.

The Chief Minister particularly referred to the right to information, whistle blower and right to services laws adding that these laws would totally eliminate the wrong doings in the public sector institutions.

Pervez Khattak said the government made up the missing facilities in the schools and ensured the presence of teachers. Simultaneously his government upgraded the healthcare facilities and recruited doctors and ensured their availability in their respective hospitals. The Government released billions of rupees for the provision of equipment in public healthcare centres.

Chief Minister referred to billion tree tsunami project under which 60 crore saplings have been planted and soon his government would achieve the target of one billion.