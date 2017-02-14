KP recovers Rs 2.7m from absent teachers under OAMS

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary & Secondary Education (E&SE) Department has entered in a new era of transparency in the education sector. The implementation of Online Action Management System and IMU has resulted in 3 per cent decline in teacher’s absenteeism in KP public schools in the first two months of 2017. The department implemented Online Action Management System (OAMS) in December 2016; OAMS has significantly declined teachers’ absenteeism from 15 per cent to 12 per cent as a result the department has recovered more than Rs 2.7m from absent teachers.

Since the launch of IMU in 2014 all schools in KP has already been successfully monitoring on key education indicators. It has been significantly instrumental in reducing teaching and non-teaching absenteeism, identification of non-functional schools resulting in their reopening and identification of missing facilities in schools.

Automated Action Management System is a step forward of collecting data that would generate automated actions against various indicators. Each action would be tagged against the concerned authority starting from the district education officer up to the education minister. Within two months of its launch, teacher’s absenteeism has been significantly reduced from 15per cent to 12per cent percent across the province.

The Deputy Commissioners have also directed salary deduction of teachers who are habitual absent. Districts are effectively using OMAS, which enables the higher authorities to review progress of each district and take actions on daily basis. The system also allows scanned documents to be uploaded so that official evidences can authenticate each action. Similarly, the system will enable monitoring of actions that in turn feeds into monitoring of the district education officer’s performance.

OAMS will not only result in uniform implementation of action across the province, but will provide a central database to keep a track of all actions. This automated system will ensure the unbiased accountability and transparency in the education sector.