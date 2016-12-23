KP police reforms to improve service delivery

Mardan

The common objective of all the initiatives as part of KP police reforms is improved public service delivery of police as respectful engagement with public is crucial to ensure a crime-free society, minimize public-police gaps and tackle the trust deficit between them.

This was stated by Dr. Mian Saeed, newly appointed DPO Mardan during a public forum on police reforms at Press Club Mardan on Friday.

The police today in KP is ever more accountable where postings, transfers and promotions have been linked with performance. Hundreds of police officials punished on corruption charges exemplify the accountability mechanisms in-place within the KP police.

A good police officer is the one who has good relations with public. The police officials should critically evaluate their performance against the tax payers money spent on their emoluments. Changes, reformation and institutionalization is a long term process and takes time.

The forum was part of the project Ulasi Police an awareness and advocacy campaign undertaken by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) as part of USAID Small Grants and Ambassadors’ Fund Program – to strengthen the rule of law in KP province by promoting and disseminating the significant police reforms aimed at incorporating local communities’. policing needs.—APP