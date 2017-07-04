KP police directed to improve conduct

Islamabad

Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges on Monday recommended Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to issue directives to its personals for improving its behavior with citizens including Parliamentarians. The meeting was held here at Parliament House under the chairmanship of Dr. Jehnzeb Jamaldini. Members of the committee including Saleem Zia, Atta ur Rehman, Ms. Nighat Mirza and Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah attended the meeting. Mover of the Privilege Motions Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Senator Shahi Syed and Senator Farhatullah Babar also attended the meeting.

The committee discussed the privilege motion moved by Senator Shahi Syed against the SHO Katling District Mardan. Senator Shahi Syed said that the concerned officials tendered apology and he accepted their excuse, withdrawing the privilege motion. The committee also discussed privilege motion moved by Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah, Chairman Committee on National Food Security and Research regarding the breach of privilege committee by the Chairman CDA by not implementing the recommendations of that committee on the matter of proposed conversion of 1400 Acres of NARC land by the CDA into residential and commercial plots.

The committee granted further time till next meeting on the request of the officials of Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD). The committee also discussed the breach of privilege of the Senate by the Finance and National Bank of Pakistan by not acting upon the ruling of the Chairman Senate date November 4, 2016.—APP