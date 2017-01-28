KP PDWP approves 37 projects costing Rs35899.068m

Peshawar

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved 37 development projects worth Rs 35899.068 millions out of a total 50 projects submitted for consideration. The meeting held here under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan considered 50 projects pertaining to different sectors including Elementary and Secondary, Higher Education, Sports and Tourism, Energy and Power, Water, Health, Multi Sectoral Development, Local Development, Roads, DWSS, Urban Development, Agriculture, Forestry and Home, sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum dropped two projects deferred 11 projects due to inadequate designs and strategies which were returned to the respective departments for rectification and improvements.

The meeting was attended by Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary P&D Department, its members and respective administrative Secretaries. The forum in Elementary and Secondary Education Sector approved projects Establishment of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) in E&SE Department , Establishment of Residential Girls Primary cum Secondary Model school Mardan, IT/Computer Science Teachers and Computer Labs Project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the Higher Education Sector only approved project was establishment of GGDC Tarkha District Nowshera. In Sports and Tourism Sector, the approved projects were; establishment of multipurpose international standard indoor Gymnasium in District Nowshera, establishment of Sports Complex in Swat, Tourism Policy with New Initiatives.

Approved projects of Energy and Power sector included rehabilitation of Reshun HPP (HDF Funded), Access to Energy, Construction of MHP on Rivers and Tributaries, Access to Energy – Construction of MHP on Canals (ADB/HDF Funded), Solarization of BHUs and Schools under Asian Dev: Bank (ADB) clean Energy Program. In Water Sector, the approved projects included construction of flood protection works and bridges on Nullahs and Khawars in District Nowshera, Improvement of Doaba Canal from RD 0-9000 and Michni Shabqader Branches, District Charsadda, providing railing / fencing of Canals passing through Peshawar City.

The approved projects in Health sector included reconstruction of Old DHQ Hospital, Swabi, purchase of equipment for ADP completed schemes, standardization of all DHQs/THQs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (SDG). In the Multi Sectoral Development, the approved projects included Court Decretal amount (Arbitration Award) of Provincial Assembly, Peshawar, Special Development Package for Militancy and Flood hit area in PK 86, District Swat, SDG Unit in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (UNDP Assisted). The approved projects of Local Development Sector were; construction of Local Council Board Staff Colony Phase-V, Hayatabad, uplift and development of hill stations in Malakand Division, uplift of rural roads in Districts Dir Upper and Dir Lower, special initiative program for District Charsadda, acquisition of Land for BRT Bus Station a Northern bypass/Motorway junction Chamkani.—APP