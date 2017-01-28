KP PA for legislation on moon-sighting

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Friday passed unanimous resolutions demanding the federal government to make proper legislation for moon-sighting through parliament and mentioning of all small languages in the census scheduled in March and April of the current year. The resolutions moved by the Jamaat-e-Islami MPA Mohammad Ali in the House, with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the chair, were carrying the signatures of legislators from both opposition and treasury legislators.

Taking the floor on a point of order, the legislator requested the Speaker for the suspension of rules to allow him for the presentation of the resolutions. Through the first resolution, the house demanded of the provincial government to recommend to federal government for making legislation regarding moon-sighting under Article 144 of the constitution to resolve the Ruet-Hilal related issues of the province.

Similarly, through the second resolution, the federal government was demanded for the registration of small languages to maintain their identity. The resolution said the country had nearly 70 languages while about 10 languages were spoken in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It said in the census, only major languages were mentioned before the speakers while small languages were ignored. Therefore, the resolution called for the mentioning of the small languages also to maintain their identity. The third unanimously passed resolution was presented by Fakhare Azam Wazir of PPP through which the provincial government was asked to recommend to federal government for directing Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for blocking pornographic sites to prevent moral degradation of the youth.—APP