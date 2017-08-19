KP offers tremendous potential for investment: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak said his government focused on investment facilitation in the diversified advantages of the province. “This province offers tremendous potential and avenues for investment” but unfortunately none explored and exploited its advantages to make the base for the prosperous and developed Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

He was talking to a Chinese consulting Company at Chief Minister House Peshawar. Concerned officials attended the meeting. Later an MoU was signed with the Chinese company China railway Engineering Corporation (CREC) for the identification and implementable project in rail communication in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister said that any responsible government is the one which simultaneously focus on good governance in all spheres and set the direction for the development and start giving relief to the people. In the development side, his government initiated different schemes in different sectors to exploit the potential advantages of the province to make it a financially viable unit. He enumerated a number of schemes in hydel power generation, industrialization of large, medium and small scale in the province and made the province an investment friendly. Resultantly, his government was making agreements with both domestic and foreign investors and hopefully this province would have a better and prosperous future, he added.

At governance level, Pervez Khattak reminded the government’s efforts for bringing efficiency, dynamism and removing obstacles in the process of investment facilitation that led to the engagement of foreign investors to land here for investment as it was fast becoming the land of opportunities and the most suitable destination for investment, he added.

The Chief Minister invited the investors to get benefit of the attractions, this province offered and the facilitation, his government had given to the potential investors. He said his government had reduced its role confining it to good governance and giving relief to the people.

However, it does not mean, the government has nothing to do with the reform process and the investment facilitation mechanism that his government introduced. His government decentralized the power, empowering the institutions to exercise these powers for institutional strengthening, carrying out its day to day business with more freedom and in turn the government would monitor the working of institutions.

He was comfortable with the creation of boards and authorities to make professionally correct decisions for industrialization and investment facilitation. This is a departure from the past practice of accumulating power and authority and concentration of power in the ruling elite to the decentralized power approach with autonomous board and authorities, which are independent in their workings and functions. He also talked about the EZDMC, an independent body for investment facilitation in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.