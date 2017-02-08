KP mega projects to form part of CPEC: Khattak

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has revealed that his government has succeeded in making 7 Mega Projects part of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) where as more projects would be negotiated in the next meeting of the Joint Coordination Council (JCC) of CPEC. He assured that the projects which might not become part of the CPEC would be marketed in the Beijing Road-Show towards the end of March.

Presiding over the 11th Board of Directors meeting of the Economic Zone Development Corporation (EZDMC) here at Chief Minister Secretariat on Wednesday the Chief Minister said that the western rout stood part of the CPEC and was reflected in the previous JCC meeting of the CPEC as well.

Pervez Khattak also directed for the merger of Small Industries Development Board (SID) in EZDMC, extension of electricity to Hayatabad Industrial Estate to be produced from the natural Gas and the involvement of Board of Directors in the working group for the CPEC related projects.

“We had no objection to any route of the CPEC but certainly we had a principle stand that the rights of the backwards areas should be protected and a road should pass through these areas under CPEC”. Khattak said.

The Chief Minister said he had suggested to the Chinese companies to collaborate with the Pakistani investors. He directed to work out how to involve the Pakistani investors in our projects directing for the formation of committee of EZDMC Board of Directors to plan commercialization at the spare property in different Industrial Estates and this should be reported to him in the next meeting of the Board of Directors of EZDMC.

The Chinese Government, he said , has already agreed to invest in multiple projects with Billions of US Dollar. The investment would come through the top Chinese Company, he added. He directed to gear up activities in order to get maximum investment attracted to the projects. The Role of EZDMC was of importance.

Pervez Khattak highlighted the role of teamwork adding that different departments should interact with each other, distribute their works as the next few months were of prime importance to the province. This province has the capacity to attract investors and thus stabilize its position through the flood of foreign investors.

This province was on the fast track for Rapid Industrialization and therefore a proper mechanism was needed. His government he added would bring legislations to make the development process durable and sustainable. He directed against the dead investment and wastage of resources otherwise the dead investment would overburden the financial health of the province. He directed for achieving the targets in the process of industrialization.

He also highlighted that the production of 1700 Mega Watt of electricity from surface water resources had already included in the CPEC. Greater Peshawar Mass Transit was okayed by JCC. The project would link Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, Dargai and federal Railway Ministry had already agreed to it.

An additional route from Gilgit to Shandoor Chitral Chakdara had been given to the province that will also open Wakhan to integrate the central Asian Republics. He also indicated the up-gradation of Indus Highway, the establishment of Industrial Zones, linking Kohat from Jand. He directed to give final touches to the preparation for the road show, the province would conduct in Beijing towards the end of March.

The Chief Minister also sought a proposal for the extension of electricity to Hayatabad Industrial Estate through conversion of natural gas for the production of electricity.