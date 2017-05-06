KP makes EC toothless

Peshawar

Advisor to the Prime Minister and President Pakistan Muslim League PML-N KP, Engr Amir Muqam Friday said that those who were raising slogans of accountability at public places and made their own Ehtesab Commission as toothless.

He made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Shangla after inaugurating 132-KV Poran Grid Station. Addressing the gathering, Engr Amir Muqam said PTI, Imran Khan deceived people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where not an iota of change has been witnessed during the last four years. Imran Khan had used people of KP only for attainment of his nefarious motives adding “Dharna Khan will be rejected by masses in the upcoming polls to be held in 2018”.

Amir Muqam said the PTI government had tarnished the face of KP in the name of change and had not carried out any proper development scheme for the betterment of masses. In reference to demand of Imran Khan seeking resignation from Prime Minister, Engr Amir Muqam said Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif had been elected by 180 million people of Pakistan and no one could de-seat him through undemocratic means.

He said the PTI government was claiming that it had reformed Local Government system in KPK, but according to ground reality, the LG system had been totally collapsed in the province.—APP