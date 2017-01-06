KP introducing reforms in public departments

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Finance, Muzaffar Said Advocate Friday said that development of the province, introducing reforms in public departments and facilitation of a common man is a mission and objective of provincial government.

Addressing a meeting a Markaz-e-Islami regarding performance of provincial government, he said that all the objectives concerning the basic issues and problems of general public has been given priority.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured that no stone would be left unturned to implement recommendations being forwarded to improve performance of government machinery according to aspirations and wishes of people.

Recalling the accomplishments of provincial government, he said that our efforts have been resulted in improved law and order situation and record legislation on various public matters.—APP