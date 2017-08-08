KP intends maximum job opportunities to youth: CP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said his government was giving maximum incentives to investors in the province that will create jobs for the jobless and would lead the province towards development. He said because of CPEC the investors were coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and therefore the provincial government has a facilitation mechanism for the investors.

He was talking to Governor State Bank Tariq Bajwa and his team who called on him at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Administrative Secretaries of Finance and Housing, Head of Strategic Support Unit were also present in the meeting. Matters of mutual interest came up for discussion in the meeting. The Governor State Bank was briefed about the provincial housing scheme wherein three marla and five marla plots would be allocated to the low earning employees for which a formula would be framed. The State Bank Governor agreed to the housing scheme and assured full cooperation. The Governor State Bank suggested to prepare a model so that it could be taken to the implementation phase and the State Bank would provide all possible help.

The delegates briefed the Chief Minister about the illegal Hundi business in Chowk Yadgar Peshawar. On this the Chief Minister said the provincial government had taken actions a number of times and the people involved in this illegal business were taken to the court but they are freed because it was not the jurisdiction of police but it was jurisdiction of FIA which was a federal entity.

The Chief Minister assured that the provincial police was ready to provide all possible help to the FIA for the rooting out of illegal hundi business in the province.