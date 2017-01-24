KP hospitals lack kidney doctors

Peshawar

Senior Surgeon Urologist Hayatabad Institute of Kidney Diseases, Dr Manzoor said here Tuesday that most of the District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) in Khyber Pakthunkhwa were deprived of consultant urologists despite this modern era of technology and poor patients were being forced to visit Peshawar’s for getting proper medical treatment.

In an exclusive chat with APP, Dr Manzoor said about 40 urologists’ doctors with all required degrees and certificates were currently jobless in the province and their services could easily be utilized to address the shortage of urologist doctors at DHQ hospitals in the province.

However, he said this important problem involving precious lives was not being taken up seriously and the poor patients of for flung areas of KP are being forced to visit Peshawar for medical treatment.

Dr Manzoor said presence of two urologists’ doctors at each DHQ Hospital was mandatory as per Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC)’s instructions and it was the responsibility of Provincial Health Department to implement these directives in letter and spirit.

Dr Manzoor said shortage of urologists at DHQ hospitals in KP since long despite the fact that PTI Government has accorded highest priority to health sector, was behind his understanding. He demanded immediate appointment of urologists in DHQ hospitals in KP to help mitigate suffering of ailing humanity.—APP