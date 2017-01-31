KP HCC accelerates crackdown against clinics

Peshawar

On the directives of the provincial government, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Care Commission (KP HCC) has accelerated crackdown against private hospitals, clinics and laboratories to make them bound for the implementation of rules and regulations.

In this connection, the commission through an advertisement has issued notice to all private medical centres operating their operation theatre to also provide the facilities of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Blood Bank to their patients. Such private medical centres are bound for guaranteeing these facilities. Otherwise, besids sealing hospitals operating sans ICU and blood bank will also face heavy financial penalties.

Similarly, all doctors, hakeems and homeopaths carrying private practice have been directed to renew their registration before the expiry of the deadline of their registration from their respective council. Otherwise, stern action would be taken against them.

Furthermore, the Health Care Commission has also made the printing of the registration numbers of their respective councils on their letter pads, pamphlets and billboards of doctors, hakeems and homeopaths in clear words.

Similarly, private clinis, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories to display their rate list on prominent places of their clinics and laboratories.—APP