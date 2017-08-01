KP govt wants self-employment schemes thru IT related knowledge

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has stressed for total transformation of traditional wisdom of governance, growth, inter-connectivity and interaction of public sector entities into innovative and information technology related knowledge. He was addressing the 7th Information Technology Board meeting here at Chief Minister House on Monday.

The meeting made a number of decisions regarding promoting the concept of self employment through IT related knowledge, six months stipend to the youth, support to introduce Durshal project in Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Haripur, Swabi and Bannu while it was ready to be started in Swat. It also approved training for the 250 educated youth in China under the Rashakai Technology City Project. Students would be sent to different Chinese Industrial Parks and the board would advertise the plan to attract educated youth for this training.

The meeting also approved free-lancing project in the IT field including certification courses, establishment of IT Labs in Schools and the IT related education at 25 sites throughout the province. The internet facility would be available for facilitation of youth in their business. The meeting also approved the establishment of telemedicine centers, KP-Cyber emergency response centre, Technical and Financial Feasibility Study of Citizen facilitation Center as these were already cleared by technical committee.

It also approved the digital complex in Peshawar and mini tech estate Abbottabad and the Technology City at Rashakai Special Economic Zone. It also approved the 26 Km dark fiber on the bus Rapid Transit route in Peshawar for the facilitation of commuters. Addressing the participants of the meeting, the chief minister said we were living in the digital world but unfortunately we were laggard to innovation. We had to be accustomed to the new knowledge of being digitally connected, digital skilled, digitally growing as the world economy had already transformed.