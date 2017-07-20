KP govt to unveil PFM reform strategy 2017-20

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would unveil a three-year Public Financial Management (PFM) reform strategy (2017-20) including a roadmap for policy driven budget-making and its effective execution.

A special session with KP finance minister in the chair would be convened on Thursday to officially launch the PFM strategy paper. Heads of provincial departments, academia, researchers, civil society and media will attend the day-long session.

The provincial cabinet has already approved PFM strategy paper for implementation. The PFM strategy paper sets out to achieve six broad objectives including policy driven planning and budgeting, comprehensive, credible and transparent budget, predictability and control in budget execution, resource mobilization, assets and liability and accountability for results. Each of these objectives would be achieved through a set of activities sequenced over a period of 3 years.

The paper has a roadmap for reforms with key performance indicators so the outcome of the reforms would be measured and monitored through projected targets prescribed in strategy paper. Reforms will focus on policy based planning and budgeting, more control in budget execution and expenditures, greater resource mobilization and reforms in taxation.

KP Finance Department has evolved the strategy with technical assistance of DFID-funded governance programme (SNG) thorough consultation and dialogue with other departments. A multi-layered oversight mechanism, consisting of political, administrative and public oversight, has also been put in place to ensure implementation of the strategy.—APP